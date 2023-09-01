Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,598 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,725 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $33,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 126.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. STF Management LP now owns 9,476 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.82. The stock had a trading volume of 328,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,702. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $154.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.83 and a 200-day moving average of $129.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $127.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

