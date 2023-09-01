Aviva PLC Purchases 211,415 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 69.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 516,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $28,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 253.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 127,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 91,421 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 33.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,799,000 after purchasing an additional 224,567 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4,383,750.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 87,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 87,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 8.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $42.12. 302,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,177. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.32. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

