Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,663,509 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,881 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Regions Financial worth $30,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RF. Citigroup raised their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.03.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,663,594. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

