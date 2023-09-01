Aviva PLC Sells 43,938 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,938 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $30,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 90.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ventas Stock Performance
NYSE:VTR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 39,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
