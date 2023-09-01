Aviva PLC Trims Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,446 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Stellantis worth $29,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,611,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $101,247,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,653 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 47.2% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,240,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Stellantis by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,516,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Stellantis stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,723. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53.

STLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

