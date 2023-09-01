Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21.14 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $646.90 million and $21.14 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $4.59 or 0.00017811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00021065 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,797.06 or 1.00040225 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,526 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,525.92445415 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.66520462 USD and is down -4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 350 active market(s) with $20,725,535.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

