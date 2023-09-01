Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 4,140,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.47. Axos Financial has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $51.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $236.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $3,869,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,136,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,938,692 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,478,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

