AXS Investments LLC Acquires New Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,311. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 91.85%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $357,578.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,352.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $357,578.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,352.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $2,383,058.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,993,980 shares in the company, valued at $697,739,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,981. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

