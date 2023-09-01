AXS Investments LLC Buys 51 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,628,000 after acquiring an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,744,000 after acquiring an additional 108,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,935,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $394.87. 310,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,540. The firm has a market cap of $125.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,258. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

