AXS Investments LLC Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AXS Investments LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.1% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,925 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.0 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.72. The company had a trading volume of 892,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,351. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.88. The stock has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

