AXS Investments LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.92. The company had a trading volume of 602,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

