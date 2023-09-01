AXS Investments LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,408,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.72. 9,171,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,088,031. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.