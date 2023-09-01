AXS Investments LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of T traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.72. 8,986,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,004,547. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

