AXS Investments LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 500.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,511 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $45.71. 9,079,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,528,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

