AXS Investments LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,785,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,916,000 after purchasing an additional 660,757 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.25. 6,540,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,364,441. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a PE ratio of -214.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,642 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

