AXS Investments LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,730 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after acquiring an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,605,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,606,000 after acquiring an additional 126,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,464,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,942,000 after acquiring an additional 611,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.3 %

SPG stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.99. The company had a trading volume of 502,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,308. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day moving average of $113.60. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.