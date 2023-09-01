AXS Investments LLC Has $4.99 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,429 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 1.6% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.5% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,811 shares of company stock valued at $46,792,773 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $9.02 on Friday, hitting $442.70. 2,724,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,064,448. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $196.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
