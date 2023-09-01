AXS Investments LLC Has $5.96 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.0% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,431 shares of company stock worth $160,930,754. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.72. 783,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.51. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $417.78. The company has a market cap of $390.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

