AXS Investments LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 54.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 151.1% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 99.6% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $536.20. The stock had a trading volume of 103,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,925. The business’s 50 day moving average is $540.50 and its 200-day moving average is $486.51. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $568.47.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.