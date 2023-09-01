AXS Investments LLC Purchases 364 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AXS Investments LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $880,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 97,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.91. 2,532,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,002,165. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

