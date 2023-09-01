AXS Investments LLC Sells 1,726 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,922,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,167,000 after buying an additional 5,203,383 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after buying an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52,127.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,573,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,982,000 after buying an additional 2,568,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,482,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.43.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

