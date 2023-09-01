AXS Investments LLC Sells 17,800 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust accounts for 0.8% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,943. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.