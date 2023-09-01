AXS Investments LLC Sells 495 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 242,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 91,691 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,993,000 after purchasing an additional 92,190 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.38. The company had a trading volume of 454,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.11, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $133.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.68.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.30%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

