AXS Investments LLC Sells 69 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 657.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $544.16. 73,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,648. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $515.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.