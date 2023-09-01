Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells $26,814.20 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tmt Investments Plc sold 5,012 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $26,814.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,733,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,975,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Tmt Investments Plc sold 80,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $434,400.00.

Shares of Backblaze stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. Backblaze, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 82.97% and a negative net margin of 63.51%. Equities analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Backblaze by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Backblaze by 2.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Backblaze by 29.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Backblaze by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLZE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

