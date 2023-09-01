Bank of America Boosts PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $112.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $97.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PDD has been the subject of several other research reports. 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.75.

PDD opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82. PDD has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $106.38. The firm has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PDD will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $1,466,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in PDD by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 209,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PDD by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,874,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,880,000 after acquiring an additional 917,764 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in PDD by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 730,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,589,000 after acquiring an additional 377,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 568,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after buying an additional 52,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

