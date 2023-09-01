Bank of America Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $130.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Edward Jones raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.24.

NYSE DG traded down $4.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.05. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $128.48 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after acquiring an additional 192,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

