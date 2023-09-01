Bank of America Upgrades Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $62.80 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.15.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FUTU. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Futu from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Get Futu alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUTU

Futu Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of Futu

Futu stock opened at $59.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. Futu has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Futu by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.