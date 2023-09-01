Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPTGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Beach Energy’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

