Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Williams Trading raised shares of Hibbett from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Hibbett Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $46.31 on Monday. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi raised its stake in Hibbett by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 24.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

