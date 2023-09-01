Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s previous final dividend of $0.27.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

(Get Free Report)

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.