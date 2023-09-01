Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.80 billion-$44.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.30 billion. Best Buy also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-6.40 EPS.

Best Buy stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.67.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

