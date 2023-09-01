BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 3,399 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $273.36 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.