BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 4,100 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Acuity Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,071,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $195,727,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3,389.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 82,781 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 41.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AYI opened at $161.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.76.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.15. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.14.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

