BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $92.73 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $106.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average of $80.79.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

