BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 277.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,508 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,959 shares of company stock worth $8,719,609. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $87.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $87.82.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.