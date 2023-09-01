BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,703,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,022,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,693 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,687. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $312.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.00.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

