BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,876,000 after buying an additional 1,917,286 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,891,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,255,000 after buying an additional 1,644,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 451.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,573,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,069 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock worth $219,485,757 over the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

