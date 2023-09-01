BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 5,490 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 595.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $437.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $419.09 and its 200 day moving average is $411.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDS. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

