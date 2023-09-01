BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 44,893 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 60.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,893 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,016,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,433,000 after buying an additional 417,836 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $99.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

