BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 8,152 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,019.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $96,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

