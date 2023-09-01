Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,667 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.45% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $63,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 846,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,443,000 after acquiring an additional 25,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,311,000 after acquiring an additional 35,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE BIO traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.10. 26,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,774. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $514.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.55 and its 200-day moving average is $420.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,348 shares of company stock worth $1,307,685 in the last ninety days. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.