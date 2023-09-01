Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH stock opened at $78.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $90.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

