Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $10.90 million and $21,687.99 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00155184 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00050480 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025512 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00026759 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003837 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

