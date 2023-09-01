Bitcoin Private 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00095058 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00048750 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00029543 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

