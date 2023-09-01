Bitcoiva (BCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $111.37 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for $6.94 or 0.00026649 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $111.37 million and $195,592.81 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,045.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.14 or 0.00795293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00121696 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015997 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 6.9341027 USD and is down -5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $181,906.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

