BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Short Interest Up 9.0% in August

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 7,850,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.5 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.02. 69,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,970. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $80.41.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,148 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,549 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,081,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,179,000 after acquiring an additional 508,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.