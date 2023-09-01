Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 576 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $19,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,490,610,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.97. 55,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.