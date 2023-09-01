Blair William & Co. IL Buys 79,144 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,866.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 195,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 185,143 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $174,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,593,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,378,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

