Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $21,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,351,000 after acquiring an additional 242,517 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 92.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.23.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,557 shares of company stock worth $6,444,151 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $145.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.86, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $135.44 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.61.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -455.91%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

